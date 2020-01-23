Shraddha Kapoor's Unconventional Looks That Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her acting prowess and stylish looks. She made her debut in the film Teen Patti. However, she landed the lead role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End in 2011. It was Ashiqui 2 that made people fall in love and she effortlessly swept them off their feet. Since then Shraddha has played distinctive roles in movies like Stree, ABCD, Sahoo and many more.

Now she is going to appear as one of the leads in the upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, which also stars dance guru Prabhudeva and Varun Dhawan. Besides, film and acting, Shraddha Kapoor is also known for her style and how the fierce actor is not afraid to don a peculiar outfit. So let’s take a look at the Saaho actor’s otherworldly style and outfits.

After ABCD 2, Shradhha Kapoor is going to appear in another dance flick, Street Dancer 3D. This time, they are going full street-style and the poster looks promising. Undoubtedly, the actor will be donning a couple of peculiar, yet stunning looks in the film. Check out some of her looks.

This is another look of the actor that fans loved. The actor looks quite unique here. Here are some more pictures.

Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

