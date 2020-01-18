Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Is Excited To Work With Ranbir Kapoor

Recent reports have revealed that Shraddha Kapoor will be starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next directorial venture. Interestingly, the film will also be the first time that Shraddha Kapoor will be seen alongside Ranbir on the silver screen.

In a recent interview, Shraddha revealed her excitement for the project and stated that she was glad to be working with Ranbir Kapoor and director Luv Ranjan.

During the interview with a news agency, Shraddha Kapoor confirmed that she was doing Luv Ranjan's next film with Ranbir Kapoor. She added that she loved Luv's films, such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and said she was super excited to be working with Ranbir.

Shraddha stated that Ranbir Kapoor was one of the best actors in the current generation. She loved his work and added that nothing was offered to her earlier with Ranbir, so she was looking forward to this film.

The shooting for the unnamed film will begin in March of 2020 and Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she would begin some prep after the release of Street Dancer 3D.

Other than Street Dancer 3D, which is set to release on January 24, 2020, Shraddha is also currently set to feature in Baaghi 3, which is a sequel to Tiger Shroff massive success, Baaghi 2. Shraddha is also expected to return in Stree 2, but no information about the film has been revealed as of yet.

Shraddha Kapoor said that she was also excited about Baaghi 3. She added that even she did not know anything about Stree 2 but hoped that she was in it. She stated that with franchise films she could never be at ease, as you never knew how they would perform. Shraddha then gave the example of Rock On 2, which did not do well despite being the sequel to a hit original.

