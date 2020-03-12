Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: 'Saans', 'Teri Ore' & Other Popular Romantic Songs By The Singer

Shreya Ghoshal, born on March 12, celebrates her 36th birthday this year. The singer has delivered multiple hit songs throughout her career. Some of her most popular songs include Thodi Der, Sun Rah Hai Na Tu, Teri Ore and more. Ghoshal is not only a popular singer in the Bollywood industry but also has a range of hits in other languages including Bengali and Malayalam. Here are a few of Sherya Ghoshal's best romantic songs to listen to.

Shreya Ghoshal's romantic songs to add to your playlist

Saans

Saans is a romantic track from Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The song perfectly describes the feeling of peace that comes with falling in love. Starring Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan. Composed by A R Rahman, the lyrics for this one are penned by Gulzar.

Thode Badmash

Thode Badmash is a soft romantic song from Ranbir Kapoor's debut film, Saawariya. Also starring Sonam Kapoor, the song is performed by Shreya Ghoshal. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali composed the song, Nusrat Badr lent his beautiful words for this one.

Teri Ore

Teri Ore is a romantic song from Singh is Kinng that captures the emotion of how love makes you feel. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the lyrics are penned by Mayur Puri. The music for this one is composed by Pritam.

Jeene Laga Hoon

Tagged to be the biggest romantic song from the year 2013, Jeena Laga Hoon is from the film Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Starring Girish Kumar and Shruti Haasan, the song is sung by Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal. Composed by Sachin Jigar, the lyrics are written by Priya Panchal.

Piya O Re Piya

Piya O Re Piya is sure to make you tap your feet and give you a romantic vibe along with it. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Atif Aslam, the song is from the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Composed by Sachin Jigar, the lyrics are written by Priya Panchal.

