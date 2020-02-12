Shreya Ghoshal Admits That She Has Been In Awe Of THIS Legendary Singer

Even the biggest celebrities across the globe are fans of several artists, and the iconic singer Shreya Ghoshal is no different. The Ghoomar singer recently met one of her inspirations at an award show in South India. She met one of the legendary singers KS Chitra and later penned down a heartfelt message for the singer on her Instagram handle.

Also Read | Shreya Ghoshal To Sunidhi Chauhan, Singers Who Shot To Fame With TV Reality Shows

Shreya Ghoshal "has been in awe" of KS Chitra

Shreya Ghoshal is active on social media with a follower base of a whopping 17 million on Instagram alone. The singer loves to keep her fans updated with her daily activities. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture with KS Chitra which was clicked backstage from an award show. She penned down a heartfelt message too for KS Chitra along with the picture.

Also Read | Shreya Ghoshal's Best Regional Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist

She captioned the picture writing, "A backstage moment with @kschithra ma’am. She continues to inspire me everyday. From the time I heard her for the first time , that song- Kehna hi kya.. I have been in awe of her. In our first meeting in the studio, I was completely floored by how beautiful a person she is, a legend with such grace, humility and affection. I feel honoured to have sung many great songs with her, in her presence. Chithra ji I love you deeply🙏🏻♥️"

Also Read | Shreya Ghoshal To Shaan, Singers Who Have Crooned In Multiple Languages

On the other hand, KS Chitra also took to her Instagram handle and shared the same picture expressing her feelings about the same. She captioned the image writing, "Hi Shreya @shreyaghoshal .. I felt so happy to have met you after a long time. You were awesome and really enjoyed the concert. Mutual admiration. Thank you very much. Love you 😊🎶🎤

#KSChithra #ShreyaGhoshal #Music @vanithaofficial #VanithaFilmAwards2020 #India"

Also Read | List Of Shreya Ghoshal's Songs Of 2019 That Should Be On Your Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.