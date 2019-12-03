Shreya Jain Looks Ethereal In These Traditional Outfits- See Pics

Shreya Jain is a popular Indian fashion blogger who has managed to create a special niche for herself in a short span of time. Shreya is often spotted at cosmetic branch launches, promoting various makeup brands. She is a diva in the true sense of the word. The Delhi girl has an impeccable sense of fashion, which is hard to beat. Shreya Jain has a massive fanbase on social media as well. From makeup to footwear, Shreya does reviews on all sorts of products related to fashion and lifestyle. Take a look at some of her stylish traditional outfits, you can take fashion inspiration from-

Shreya Jain In A Pastel Green Lehenga

Shreya Jain looks like an absolute princess in this ethereal pastel green lehenga. Her phenomenal choice of traditional jewellery and subtle makeup look is highly impressive. This wedding season, Shreya's ethnic look can be an inspiration for a wedding function you are about to attend.

Shreya Jain's Pink Bandhani Sari

Shreya Jain's Instagram account is filled with photos, in which she's wearing a variety of ethnic outfits. The most unique thing about her traditional looks is that all are very different from each other. In this traditional Rajasthani bandhani sari, Shreya looks lovely. Her big chunky mang tikka is accentuating her overall look to a great extent.

Black And Gold Lehenga

Shreya can be seen wearing a scintillating black and gold lehenga with embellished gold dupatta. She accessorised her look with ethnic green jewellery. Her cute little round bindi and matching Kada is truly complementing her ethnic attire beautifully.

