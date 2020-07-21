MS Dhoni To Feature In TVS Advertisement For The First Time With Amitabh Bachchan: Report

TVS Motor Company has released a new teaser video featuring Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in one frame. Both MS Dhoni and Amitabh Bachchan are the brand ambassadors of the company for a while now. While Bachchan has been promoting the TVS Jupiter scooter over the years, MS Dhoni has been promoting the brand's Star City commuter.

Also Read: 'Awaiting Approval From Ministries; Decided UAE Venue For IPL 2020': IPL Chief To Republic

TVS commercial featuring MS Dhoni and Amitabh Bachchan

According to a report in rushlane.com, the company released two new teaser videos, both starring Amitabh Bachchan and MS Dhoni, teasing something 'coming soon' to India. While the video doesn't reveal exactly much, the ad hints at something never seen before from TVS, making it a massive buildup for its customers.

The ad shoot of both the actors was completed before the India lockdown. Interestingly, Dhoni has said in many interviews in the past that Amitabh Bachchan is his favourite Indian film actor.

Currently, MS Dhoni is spending time with his family at his Ranchi farmhouse, while Amitabh Bachchan was recently admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor recently took to Twitter and thanked his fans for their love and care on social media.

Also Read: CSK Gives Hint Of IPL 2020 Fate In Latest Video Ft. Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla: Watch

IPL 2020: CSK stars resume practice, MS Dhoni yet to practice

Recently, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a video where their veteran campaigner Suresh Raina can be seen training alongside his IPL teammate Piyush Chawla. Both the CSK stars were accompanied by KXIP pacer Mohammad Shami. In a 31-second video, both Chawla and Shami can be seen taking turns to bowl at Suresh Raina.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Should Abide By Rules And Resign As BCCI President: Justice Patnaik

With Raina and Chawla have already hit the nets, MS Dhoni is yet to hit the ground running. The CSK skipper, who is spending time with his family, was last seen batting during the team's training camp just before the start of the IPL 2020. However, cricketing activities were called off since March due to COVID-19. The IPL 2020 also marks the return of CSK skipper back on the field following his sabbatical from the sport post India's exit from the 2019 World Cup.

Also Read: IPL Chairman Ridicules ICC For Delaying Long Overdue T20 World Cup Decision

MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore (US$101 million) as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from participating in IPL for CSK.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in other brand endorsement deals too such as with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni IPL salary from CSK information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni IPL salary from CSK figures.

( COVER IMAGE: MS DHONI/ AMITABH BACHCHAN / INSTAGRAM)