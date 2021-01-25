Shruti Haasan Answers On Boyfriend & Love Amid Time With 'mystery Man', Denies Hating Ex

Shruti Haasan has been painting the town red with a ‘mystery man’ over the past few days. With the duo being spotted wearing masks, not much information is available on the man, who is being termed by the paparazzi as her ‘boyfriend.’ Her answers during a recent ‘True or False’ session with fans on Instagram, seemed to hint that she has indeed found love.

Shruti Haasan on love, boyfriend and break-up during Instagram session

During the ‘True or False’ session, Shruti Haasan was asked if she had a boyfriend. The Luck star wrote ‘true’, but not before writing an ‘I guess’ and a tongue-in-cheek emoji for fun.

Another hint that she was indeed in a relationship was when she said, ‘Always in love’ when one fan asked if she was in love. However, she was quick to use 'False' when asked if she'd marry this year.

Shruti had been in a relationship with Britain-based actor Michael Corsale for a few years, even making appearances with him along with her father, veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan. However, the couple parted ways in 2019, after which she had deleted her pictures with him on Instagram. A question posed to her was if she hated her ex, to which she responded, "You are bad... I don't hate my ex."

Fans would be keen to know who the ‘mystery man’ is and if there was indeed something brewing between them.

Shruti Haasan on the professional front

Shruti Haasan’s last release was Telugu film Krack, where she was cast opposite Ravi Teja. She will also be see in another South movie, Vakeel Saab. She will next star in Pitta Kathalu, an anthology releasing on Netflix.

