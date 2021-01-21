Shruti Haasan's Movies To Watch As You Wait For Her 'Pitta Kathalu' To Release

South Indian actor Shruti Haasan has several blockbuster movies to her name. She is next to going to star in Pitta Kathalu which is a Telugu anthology drama consisting of four short films. The four short films are directed by Nag Ashwin, BV Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker, and Sankalp Reddy. Shruti Haasan's Pitta Kathalu is slated to release on February 19, 2021. While you wait for the movie to release, here are some other of her blockbuster films to binge on.

Shruti Haasan's movies to watch while you wait for her Pitta Kathalu to release

1. 7aum Arivu

The plot of this 2011 action sci-fi film revolves around a Chinese scientist who has come to India and wants to start a biological war. But a genetic engineering student learns of his motives and studies to revive the Bodhidharma with the help of its descendants. Shruti played the character of the brilliant genetic engineering student. It has an IMDb rating of 6.3.

2. Gabbar Singh

The plot of this 2012 action comedy film revolves around a police officer who is posted in a village which is dominated by thugs and gangsters. He falls in love with a handicraft vendor. Shruti played the character of the handicraft vendor called Bhagya Laxmi. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1. This is one of the best of Shruti Haasan's movies.

3. Race Gurram

The plot of this sports comedy film revolves around two brothers who are stark opposite in nature and get on the bad side of a gangster. Shruti played the character of Spandana in the movie who does not like to express her emotions but that changes after she falls in love with one of the brothers. It has an IMDb rating of 7.2.

4. Srimanthudu

This action drama film tells the story of the son of a millionaire who wishes to develop a village. He meets a girl who takes her to the village. Shruti played the character of Charusheela in the movie. It has an IMDb rating of 7.5.

5. Premam

The plot of this romantic drama revolves around a man who falls in love with various women at different stages in his life. Each love experience teaches him a lesson. Shruti Haasan played the role of Sithara. Sithara meets the guy when he is in college. It has an IMDb rating of 6.5.

6. Katamarayudu

The plot of the romantic action drama tells the story of a man who is willing to give up violence for the sake of his fiancee. But he walks down the path of violence again when his family and loved ones are in danger. Shruti played the character of the fiancee. It has an IMDB rating of 5.7.

Image courtesy- @shrtuzhaasan Instagram

