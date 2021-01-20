Shruti Haasan Shares Teaser Of Her Upcoming Netflix Film 'Pitta Kathalu', Watch

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram account to share the teaser of her new upcoming anthology film, Pitta Kathalu. While sharing the teaser, she mentioned that she is "stoked" to be a part of the movie. She also added that she can't wait for her fans to watch the movie. Netflix's Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of Lust Stories. Check out the teaser.

Netflix's Pitta Kathalu teaser

The teaser opens with a shot of Shruti and then shows glimpses of different stories. The anthology will revolve around four women and their journey of love and betrayal. The movie will feature Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan among others.

Netflix's Pitta Kathalu release

The movie will consist of four different stories which are directed by four directors. Pitta Kathalu is directed by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. It is helmed by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. The movie is set to release on February 19.

As per The News Minute, directors Krish, Shiva Nirvana and Ajay Bhupathi were supposed to be part of the movie. The filmmakers were busy with their own films and hence they dropped out of Pitta Kathalu. Krish is currently working in an untitled movie that stars Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Shiva Nirvana is busy with Nani’s Tuck Jagadish. Lastly, Ajay is busy with his upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie Maha Samudram. The movie features Siddharth, Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel.

Lust Stories

The original movie, Lust Stories included actors Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar. It was also made by four different directors. The movie was nominated for two awards at the 47th International Emmy Awards; Best TV Movie or Miniseries and Best Actress for Apte.

With anthology coming back in style, Netflix released Paava Kadhaigal, which is a Tamil movie. It was directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran and Vignesh Shivn. The movie revolved around social issues like honour killing and gender-based violence. In 2020, Netflix released Ghost Stories, that was an anthology of four different horror stories. The movie featured Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati.

