Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu' Cast Boasts Of Shruti Hassan, Amala Paul, Lakshmi Manchu & More

OTT platform Netflix has recently announced its first Telugu Original, Pitta Kathalu, which is a four-part anthology film. The movie will be directed by BV Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy respectively. The film will be bankrolled under the banner RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Pitta Kathalu, which means short stories in the Telugu language, will revolve around four 'distinctly bold women'. The show has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and audience and can’t wait for the release of it. Talking about the same, know who is a part of Netflix's Pitta Kathalu cast below:

Eesha Rebba

Actor Eesha Rebba is all set to star in Pitta Kathalu. Eesha is a Telugu actor who is lauded by fans and viewers for her acting skills and personality. She is known for her roles in films such as Bandipotu, Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, Darsakudu, Awe, Oyee, and Ami Thumi. The actor was also last seen in Francis Markus’ much-acclaimed film Oyee 2: Ready.

Lakshmi Manchu

Actor Lakshmi Manchu will be seen essaying a lead role in the much-awaited film Pitta Kathalu. Manchu is a renowned producer, the actor who is known for her supporting roles in Telugu cinema and American television. She is known for her roles in movies and shows such as Desperate Housewives, Late Nights with my Lover, Las Vegas, Mystery ER and much more. The actor was last seen in the television show, Mrs Subbalakshmi that released in 2019.

Amala Paul

Amala Paul is all set to star in Pitta Kathalu. Amala is a well-known actor who is known for her roles in the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu film industry. The actor shot to fame after essaying the title role in the much-acclaimed film Mynaa. She is also seen in movies such as Aadai, Velaiyilla Pattathari, Ratsasan, Thalaiva and much more.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is one of the well-known actor and singer who works in the Telugu, Hindi and Tamil-languages. The actor goes on to enjoy a massive fan following for her roles in films likes Srimanthudu, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Race Gurram, Krack, 3 and much more. The actor has also garnered many accolades for her acting skills.

