Shruti Haasan Has A Message For Trolls Who Asked Celebs To Announce Their Donations; Read

With the country fighting Coronavirus, many celebrities from the film industry came forward to contribute and help the poor and needy through donations and charities. While many pledged and revealed the amount they were donating, celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, and others kept the figure undisclosed.

Shruti Haasan, in a conversation with an entertainment portal spoke about the backlash celebrities were facing for not revealing the amount. She revealed that she was being trolled for playing piano and people asked her to go help instead. In response to this, Shruti said, if one wants to donate, they will donate. Reasons, like getting applause in return or proving you are good, aren't real.

She added, “There are many causes I donate to, I also believe, Jitna Aap Dete Ho, Uthna Bhagwan Aapko Deta Hai. But there is no manuscript that says please go and put it on Instagram."

She also added, "Specially in politics, there are times when people have to announce that we have done this, so people aren’t questioning it." Shruti said as an actor she pays for kids' education and she is doing that but doesn't need to tell everyone what she is doing.

What's next for Shruti Haasan?

On the work front, Shruti Haasan recently made her digital debut with short film Devi. Meanwhile, the actor is awaiting the release of her Telugu movie Krack. The movie, starring Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead, will mark the return of Haasan to Tollywood after a hiatus of three years. The Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer is slated to hit the marquee on May 8, 2020.

