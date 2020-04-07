Shruti Haasan Sings Melodious Tune Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Calls It 'far From Perfect'

Bollywood actor Shruti Haasan shared a video of her singing a beautiful song while playing the piano. Shruti Haasan apart from being a singer is also an actor and has acted in many South Indian as well as Bollywood films. She has managed to impress the audiences with her performance and her screen presence. Shruti Haasan like most of the actors all across the globe has been homebound due to the COVID-19 lockdown. She has been doing creative activities to keep herself occupied during the COVID-19 lockdown. Check out the video of her singing her heart out.

Shruti Haasan’s videos

In the video shared by the actor, Shruti Haasan is seen sitting in a dimly lit room. She wore a black coloured top and has her hair tied up in a messy bun. She showcases her talent as she sings the beautiful song. she is also seen playing the piano while singing. While posting the video on her social media account, Shruti Haasan spoke about how she really wanted to share the song with the world as she was struggling to write.

In the social media post, Shruti Haasan wrote, ‘It’s 10 pm - tonight I thought I’d share something far from perfect. We are imperfect in an imperfect time. I like that the world gets quieter sooner these days. The silence we share in loneliness is so important for all of us. I’ve been finding it really hard to write something new, I’ve been finding it hard To express which has scared me. but tonight I asked myself “what do I really want “I really wanted to sing a half song In whispers. I really wanted to share my music with all of you in whichever form it took. I hope everyone is well and home and safe and calm.’ (sic)

Apart from the song, Shruti Haasan also showed off her doodling skills. While being in the COVID-19 lockdown, Shruti Haasan seems to be channelising her creative side. She drew a picture of her cat and also wrote the name ‘Clara’ on the piece of paper. She also drew a fish in the doodle. While posting the picture on her Instagram story she mentioned that she has officially become a crazy cat lady.

