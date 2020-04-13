Shruti Haasan Talks About Stigma Associated With LBGTQ Community; Read Here

Shruti Haasan recently spoke to a leading daily about her take on the current situation and how people view the LBGTQ community. She said that things are better now as people cannot be persecuted on this basis. She also shed some light upon how she has friends in the community and hence she has been vocal about her take on the subject.

Shruti Haasan talks about people's mindset regarding LBGTQ community

Recently, the actor spoke to a leading entertainment portal about how much change she sees in the mindset of the people regarding the LGBTQ community. She spoke about how the Supreme Court ruling has removed the “illegal” tag which is fantastic but there is still a stigma around the topic. She even explained how unfair it is for people to force people in the community into marriages that they do not want to be a part of.

Shruti Haasan tried to put it forth in simple words that people should have the right to make choices on their own. She also shed some light on how people talk about it being against God’s will and was of the opinion that the rule of God is to be kind first. She ended on the note that she has friends in the LBGTQ community, which is one of the reasons why she is vocal about her view on the subject.

Shruti Haasan’s call for kindness

The Luck actor recently posted about being kind to everyone amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. She wrote about how precautions have to be taken but there can be no excuse for greedy or xenophobic behaviour. She has urged her fans to be kind to everyone and to show off the beauty of humanity. Have a look at the post from Shruti Haasan's Instagram here.

