Shruti Haasan Reveals Why She Chooses Not To Discuss Private Life In Public; Read

Actor Shruti Haasan has been in the limelight her entire life. The actor began modelling at an age of 17. While she has been vocal about a lot of things, the actor does not like to talk about her personal life. The Luck actor recently revealed the reason behind choosing not to discuss her personal life in public.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan opened up about why she refrains from discussing her private life. The actor claimed she is not hiding away, but her life has been public ever since she was born. She further said she is blessed to have a wonderful private life and does not hide anything.

Talking about her artist beau Santanu Hazarika, Haasan said they go through everything like a normal couple. The actor quipped they fight, makeup, talk and are friends like everyone else. Talking about why she does not bring up her relationship, the Gabbar Is Back actor said the first question she is asked is about her marriage. Moreover, the actor also comes across questions about her father and boyfriend getting along. Such reactions and questions refrain her from spilling additional details about her personal life.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's fun videos

Shruti Haasan is often spotted in public with her beau. The actor also shares several photos and reels featuring her with her boyfriend. Taking to Instagram, she recently shared a reel with Hazarika in which she shook a leg with him. The actor titled the reel "Weirdo nation." In the video, Shruti Haasan was seen dressing a mannequin and then grooving with her beau.

She also shared a hilarious video from their workout session. In the video, the couple were seen passing some jokes while exercising. Captioning the video, Shruti wrote, "We take our workouts very seriously @irfanikkhan most patient, cushion loving, mma beast." Santanu reacted to the video and wrote, "Very very bery serious !! The secret to our fitness and humour."

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in the upcoming film Salaar. The film stars Bahubali fame Prabhas. Prashanth Neel is directing the film, while Vijay Kirangadur is bankrolling it. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan