Shruti Modi Tells ED Rhea Was Handling Sushant's Money Matters; Wasn't In Touch Since Feb

Shruti Modi, Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager, is currently at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai after being accused of abetment of suicide, cheating and conspiracy by the late actor's father KK Singh in his FIR at Patna on July 25, along with others mainly from Rhea Chakraborty's family. Sources have revealed that in her statement to ED, Shruti disclosed that Rhea Chakraborty took decisions on behalf of Sushant ever since she entered his life. She also gave instances of the same by adding that Rhea took all financial decisions related to the companies where she had stakes. There are known to be at least 4 such companies.

Read | ED to record Sushant's sister's statement; matching what Rhea Chakraborty said with others

Further, Shruti has revealed that Rhea took charge of Sushant's professional life as well by taking the lead on choosing his projects for him. She also said that she hadn't regularly contacted Sushant after February 2020 and that she was managing his work when Rhea met Sushant. The late actor's former business manager was spotted reaching the office of the central agency on Tuesday with a folder of documents to submit as evidence to them.

Read | ED sends summons to Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani & ex-business manager Shruti Modi

Earlier on Tuesday, republic Media Network had also accessed WhatsApp chats of KK Singh where he had sent a message to Shruti Modi in November 2019 asking her to update him on Sushant's well being. He informed her that Sushant had contacted him and disclosed that he was troubled for some reason. Sushant's father had even urged Shruti to send a flight ticket from Patna to Mumbai since she did not want to communicate with him.

Read | Sushant case: Rhea's manager Shruti Modi leaves ED office after over 7-hrs; remains silent

Meanwhile, the CBI had last week registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in the case. The ED has also registered a case in the matter. The Supreme Court is slated to hear, on Tuesday, Rhea's earlier plea seeking to transfer the probe in a case against her in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai.

Read | Sushant's father texted Shruti Modi in Nov 2019; sought air tickets if she wouldn't talk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.