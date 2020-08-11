ED To Record Sushant's Sister's Statement; Matching What Rhea Chakraborty Said With Others

In the latest update of the Enforcement Directorate's probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's bank and financial transactions, his former business manager and Rhea Chakraborty's current manager Shruti Modi has been summoned for questioning for the 3rd time. She had previously appeared before the officials for interrogation on Friday, Aug 7 and Monday, Aug 10. Subsequent to her interrogation on Monday, sources have informed that Modi has been asked to submit documents to the office.

Also, the ED will issue summons to the late actor's sister, Mitu Singh, who resides in Mumbai to record her statement. After Rhea Chakraborty was quizzed on Monday, the ED officers are now reportedly examining her statements in comparison with her father's, brother's and manager's statements to check for authenticity. Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's flatmate and alleged friend, was also questioned by the ED on Monday.

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Sidharth Pithani was spotted at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office for interrogation in the financial angle in the Sushant's death after being elusive when summoned by ED the first time. Siddharth Pithani had claimed at the interview with Republic TV that he was the one to bring Sushant's body down after he was allegedly found hanging at his Bandra residence.

Prior to Pithani, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rhea'a manager Shruti Modi, Rhea's and Sushant's Chartered Accountants were grilled by the ED. Showik Chakraborty's interrogation lasted for 18 hours as he went to the ED office at 12.30 PM on Saturday left the Mumbai's Ballard Pier office of the central agency at 6.40 AM on Sunday.

Apart from the ED probe, Sushant's mysterious death case was also being investigated by the Bihar Police and Mumbai Police. However, the case has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Supreme Court, after careful scrutiny of the investigations conducted by different agencies so far in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, will give its verdict in response to Rhea's petition to transfer the probe to Mumbai Police on August 11.

