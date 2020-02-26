'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Box Office Update: Ayushmann's Movie Earns Rs 3.07 Cr

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan took the box office by storm as the film had a massive opening on the first weekend of its release date. However, the film’s run rate on day five is not that compelling as compared to the first day of the show. The film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has made an overall business of ₹39.60 crores so far.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection

According to Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had a very good opening on its opening day, Friday with ₹ 9.55 crore followed by ₹11.08 crores on Saturday, ₹12.03 crores on Sunday and ₹3.87 crores on Monday. And on Day 5, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan managed to churn out ₹ 3.07 crores. Check out Taran Adarsh’s tweet below.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan slides further on Day 5... Is collecting mainly at key metros... Eyes ₹ 44 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr. Total: ₹ 39.60 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2020

Taran Adarsh also reviewed the film by giving calling it "Bold". Taran Adarsh also goes on to call the film ‘gutsy’ for its content and congratulated the actors who are a part of the film. Check out the tweet below.

The film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their respective banners. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Gajraj Rao in crucial roles. The plot revolves around a gay couple and their problems when they decide to confront their family about their sexuality.

Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

