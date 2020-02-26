The Debate
The Debate
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Box Office Update: Ayushmann's Movie Earns Rs 3.07 Cr

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' had a massive opening in its first week. However, the film has only managed to churn this much.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
shubh mangal zyada saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan took the box office by storm as the film had a massive opening on the first weekend of its release date. However, the film’s run rate on day five is not that compelling as compared to the first day of the show. The film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has made an overall business of ₹39.60 crores so far.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection

According to Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had a very good opening on its opening day, Friday with ₹ 9.55 crore followed by ₹11.08 crores on Saturday, ₹12.03 crores on Sunday and ₹3.87 crores on Monday. And on Day 5, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan managed to churn out ₹ 3.07 crores. Check out Taran Adarsh’s tweet below.

Also read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' Slows To A Crawl In Monday Litmus Test, Numbers Here

Taran Adarsh also reviewed the film by giving calling it "Bold". Taran Adarsh also goes on to call the film ‘gutsy’ for its content and congratulated the actors who are a part of the film. Check out the tweet below.

Also read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Gets Terrific Weekend Opening, While 'Bhoot' Moves Slow

The film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their respective banners. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Gajraj Rao in crucial roles. The plot revolves around a gay couple and their problems when they decide to confront their family about their sexuality.

Also read | Loved 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'? Here Are 5 Books On Queer Love You Can Read

Also read | Tamilrockers & Movierulz Leak Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Three Days Post Its Release

Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

 

 

