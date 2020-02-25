'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' Slows To A Crawl In Monday Litmus Test, Numbers Here

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opened with huge numbers at the ticketing counters. However, it slowed down to a crawl as far as the Monday Litmus test is concerned. The film showed a significant decline on Day 2, and as per Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film needs to 'maintain strong' on remaining weekdays. Reportedly, it needs to maintain the pace to stay afloat and as of now, it has made an overall business of Rs 36.53 crores.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan Box Office

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan declines on Day 4... Substantial drop beyond metros... Needs to maintain on remaining weekdays to stay afloat... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 36.53 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2020

The last two Ayushmann Khurrana films have earned a total of Rs 140 Crores and 110 Crores net business and it will be interesting to see if Khurrana registers his 9th hit film in a row. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh in his one-word review called the film "BOLD"

Bala - Rs. 10.15 cr

Dream Girl - Rs. 10.05 cr

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Rs. 9.55 cr

Badhaai Ho - Rs. 7.35 cr [Thu]

Article 15 - Rs. 5.02 cr

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan - Rs. 2.71 cr

AndhaDhun - Rs. 2.70 cr

Bareilly Ki Barfi - Rs. 2.42 cr

The Hitesh Kewalya directorial is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Jitendra Kumar, Maanvi Gagroo, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around a gay couple and their struggles when they decided to confront their family.

