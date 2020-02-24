The Debate
The Debate
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Gets Terrific Weekend Opening, While 'Bhoot' Moves Slow

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: Part One, The Haunted Ship' have emerged winners at the box-office.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The weekend collection of the two big movies this month is out! Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: Part One, The Haunted Ship' have emerged winners at the box-office.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the final figures. While Hitesh Kewalya directorial collected Rs. 11.53 crores on Sunday, Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film collected Rs. 5.74 crores on Day 3. The total for Ayushmann now stands at Rs. 32.66 crores, and for Vicky, it stands at Rs. 16.36 crores.

For Ayushmann Khurrana, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan now stands at No. 4 in terms of opening weekend collection.

  • 2019: DreamGirl ₹ 44.57 cr
  • 2019: Bala ₹ 43.95 cr
  • 2018: Badhaai Ho ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]
  • 2020: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan ₹ 32.16 cr
  • 2019: Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr
  • 2018: AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr
  • 2017: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr
  • 2017: Bareilly Ki Barfi ₹ 11.52 cr

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Maanvi Gagroo talks about working with Ayushmann

ALSO READ | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' director Hitesh Kewalya: 'Needed actors who were endearing'

ALSO READ | While 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' grows, 'Bhoot Part One' shows limited growth

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
