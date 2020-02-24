'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Gets Terrific Weekend Opening, While 'Bhoot' Moves Slow

The weekend collection of the two big movies this month is out! Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: Part One, The Haunted Ship' have emerged winners at the box-office.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the final figures. While Hitesh Kewalya directorial collected Rs. 11.53 crores on Sunday, Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film collected Rs. 5.74 crores on Day 3. The total for Ayushmann now stands at Rs. 32.66 crores, and for Vicky, it stands at Rs. 16.36 crores.

For Ayushmann Khurrana, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan now stands at No. 4 in terms of opening weekend collection.

2019: DreamGirl ₹ 44.57 cr

2019: Bala ₹ 43.95 cr

2018: Badhaai Ho ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]

2020: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan ₹ 32.16 cr

2019: Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr

2018: AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr

2017: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr

2017: Bareilly Ki Barfi ₹ 11.52 cr

#Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend... Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3... Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings... Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr. Total: ₹ 32.66 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

