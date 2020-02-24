'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Director Hitesh Kewalya: 'Needed Actors Who Were Endearing'

The much-awaited Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan finally hit theatres and fans flocked in to watch their favourite actors. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, fans have been eager to watch the film. The unique subject and the bold approach of the film were few among the many reasons why fans wanted to watch this film.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan director on his casting decision

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan talks about the romance between Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's characters. The film portrays an age-old love story mixed with the trials and tribulations faced by a same-sex couple. The film also features an ensemble cast of actors including Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. Upon release, the film did not fall short of this love from fans and the movie had a grand opening.

Director of the film, Hitesh Kewalya spoke in regards to the film claiming that he needed actors who people would listen to. This is Hitesh’s first film in the Bollywood industry and the director mentioned that he was adamant on having endearing actors. According to a news portal, he mentioned that he wanted actors whom people would accept and listen to the message they are trying to get through.

The director mentioned that sexuality was not completely related to sex. He further added that one can never go wrong when discussing sexuality in films. Hence, it was his decision to cast actors who can take the charge and deliver the film's message in a rather endearing manner. The director further added that even the supporting cast was equally essential for this type of a film due to the premise he built the film upon.

