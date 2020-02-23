Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To Donald Trump's Praise On 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'

Ayushmann Khurrana was left surprised when asked about US President's Trump reaction to the release of his latest film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. On being asked about it, the actor stated that it was a rather surprising tweet and that he hopes that the LGBTQ community in the US gets his support. He further asserted that the President should watch the film as it is quite important.

US President Trump tweets about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan

A day before the film's release, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and lauded Bollywood's newly released gay rom-com movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. "Great!" Trump wrote as he retweeted British human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell's post praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, thereby acknowledging the movie's progressive stance. Tatchell, in his post, had highlighted the film's subject and expressed happiness over its feat "to win over older people".

Box office collection

Meanwhile, as per Box Office reports, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has "done best in Delhi NCR with collections looking to be around 2.50 crore net followed by East Punjab, where the film minted around Rs 1 crore net. Mumbai circuit did a decent business as the collections there were only a little higher than Delhi/UP. Gujarat/Saurashtra registered a low with collections less than Malang despite it being Mahashivratri.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles. It is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, and Krishan Kumar. It was one of the most anticipated films of the year and has gained good reviews up until now.

