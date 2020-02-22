The Debate
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Vs 'Bhoot Part One' BO: Here's How Much Both The Films Made

Bollywood News

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' & 'Bhoot: Part One' clashed at the Box Office this week. Here's how much the films made on their opening day. Read below to know

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

This Friday, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana's film (Bhoot: Part One & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) clashed at the ticketing counters. Khurrana's romantic comedy film had a good opening of Rs 9.5 crores at the Box Office considering it was a government holiday. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's horror-genre Bhoot: Part One also opened with a total of Rs. 5 crores. 

Reviewing the opening numbers, trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that the horror genre has a 'loyal audience' and that it needs to increase speed on Day 2 and 3 to achieve the set numbers. Read below- 

Bhoot Vs Shubh Mangal Savdhaan 

READ:  Ayushmann Khurrana Part Of Anubhav Sinha's Next Post 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Meanwhile, as per Box Office reports, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has "done best in Delhi NCR with collections looking to be around 2.50 crore net followed by East Punjab, where the film minted around Rs 1 crore net. Mumbai circuit did a decent business as the collections there were only a little higher than Delhi/UP. Gujarat/Saurashtra registered a low with collections less than Malang despite it being Mahashivratri.”

READ: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Romance In Train In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Post

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and lauded Bollywood's newly released gay rom-com movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. "Great!" Trump wrote as he retweeted British human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell's post praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, thereby acknowledging the movie's progressive stance. Tatchell, in his post, had highlighted the film's subject and expressed happiness over its feat "to win over older people". 

READ:  Ayushmann Stands Up For Yami Post Awards Snub, Here’s A List Of Roles That Went Unnoticed

Published:

RAUT LAMBASTS ON WARIS PATHAN