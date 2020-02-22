'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Vs 'Bhoot Part One' BO: Here's How Much Both The Films Made

This Friday, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana's film (Bhoot: Part One & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) clashed at the ticketing counters. Khurrana's romantic comedy film had a good opening of Rs 9.5 crores at the Box Office considering it was a government holiday. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's horror-genre Bhoot: Part One also opened with a total of Rs. 5 crores.

Reviewing the opening numbers, trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that the horror genre has a 'loyal audience' and that it needs to increase speed on Day 2 and 3 to achieve the set numbers. Read below-

Bhoot Vs Shubh Mangal Savdhaan

#Bhoot opens on expected lines... The genre has its loyal audience in mass pockets + with strong title-value, should’ve opened to higher numbers... #MahaShivratri partial holiday also contribute to its total... Needs to increase speed on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 5.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2020

Meanwhile, as per Box Office reports, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has "done best in Delhi NCR with collections looking to be around 2.50 crore net followed by East Punjab, where the film minted around Rs 1 crore net. Mumbai circuit did a decent business as the collections there were only a little higher than Delhi/UP. Gujarat/Saurashtra registered a low with collections less than Malang despite it being Mahashivratri.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and lauded Bollywood's newly released gay rom-com movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. "Great!" Trump wrote as he retweeted British human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell's post praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, thereby acknowledging the movie's progressive stance. Tatchell, in his post, had highlighted the film's subject and expressed happiness over its feat "to win over older people".

