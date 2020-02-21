'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Review: Fans Say 'Ayushmann Khurrana Is On A Roll'

Ayushmann Khurrana, whose popularity rose ten folds post the success of Andhadun, graced the big screen with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan today. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the leading roles, chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journey, as they fight for their rights in the society. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer will mark Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's first venture in the genre.
Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan brings back the Badhai Ho trio, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta once again onscreen. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been making headlines for its gripping trailer and hard-hitting subject and fans have been anticipating the film's release. Here is how the audience reacted to the film.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which takes a dig at the stereotypes relating to homosexuality in India, hit the theatres today and has been working wonders with the audience. Fans from across the country have showered love and appreciation on the makers and have thanked them for making a film on the hard-hitting subject of homosexuality. Take a look at how fans reacted:
Interval - #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 💓— Smriti Singh (@RjSmritii) February 21, 2020
Happiness is sharing this movie viewing experience with many queer couples at the theatre now.. Elated & beyond 😊 @ayushmannk @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 #jitendrakumar 💕
Love is a disease? Well, will it be cured, the mentality that is? pic.twitter.com/c3RSLmcM7i
#Interval— Draco⚡️161-287⚡️ (@DracoRKF) February 21, 2020
For #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan
And it’s Entertaining
Ayushmann will not disappoint you #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhanReview
Hats off to @ayushmannk. Another topic off the list with #shubhmangalzyadasaavdhaan— Linu Job Gaurav (@Linulg) January 20, 2020
Most terrific, goosebumpy, unexpected and best of kind kiss scene of Indian Cinema!😮😍😂😂😂😅#shubhmangalzyadasaavdhaan pic.twitter.com/hpIjLjXTZV— Sweta Raj (@Setusweeta64) January 20, 2020
❤️❤️🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩❤️❤️#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhaan #Pride #LoveIsLove— Mouldy Voldy 🏳️🌈☭ (@Lord_VoldeMaut) September 19, 2019
ps: @ayushmannk on a roll!! https://t.co/xVvClqkl0X
The first half of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan is bang on. @ayushmannk & #JitnedraKumar are strong in portraying #homosexuality in a positive way. @raogajraj & @Neenagupta001 are loveable. Can’t take my eyes off the talent these people have. #TimesOfIndia #Journalist #Review: 4/5 pic.twitter.com/imgIDvVxHX— Apoorva Nijhara (@ApoorvaNijhara) February 21, 2020
