'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Review: Fans Say 'Ayushmann Khurrana Is On A Roll'

Bollywood News

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan review says that fans have liked the movie's story plot. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar, the film released today

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
shubh mangal zyada saavdhan review

Ayushmann Khurrana, whose popularity rose ten folds post the success of Andhadun, graced the big screen with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan today. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the leading roles, chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journey, as they fight for their rights in the society. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer will mark Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's first venture in the genre.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan brings back the Badhai Ho trio, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta once again onscreen. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been making headlines for its gripping trailer and hard-hitting subject and fans have been anticipating the film's release. Here is how the audience reacted to the film.

Fans react to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which takes a dig at the stereotypes relating to homosexuality in India, hit the theatres today and has been working wonders with the audience. Fans from across the country have showered love and appreciation on the makers and have thanked them for making a film on the hard-hitting subject of homosexuality. Take a look at how fans reacted:

HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT