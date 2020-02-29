Here Are Reasons To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been receiving praise for its stellar performance and storyline. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gagraj Rao in lead roles. The film is known as one of the most anticipated films of 2020 and it seems like fans have been giving a thumbs up for this film. And if you haven’t watched Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, here are a few reasons to watch this much-acclaimed film.

An unconventional storyline

The film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolves around a gay couple who fights all the odds and tries to convince their family about their love for each other. Their parents, on the other hand, cannot accept the fact that their son is gay and also thinks that being gay is a disease. It is also reported that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is one of the first Bollywood films to talk about homo-sexuality post the scrapping of Section 377 from the Indian Constitution.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the film

Ayushmann Khurrana has impressed the masses with his unusual roles in films such as Bala, Dream Girl, Vicky Donor and much more. In an interview, he revealed why he wanted to do a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He said that he wanted to do a little contribution to the LGBTQ+ community by doing a film like this. He further said that he was hurt after knowing the societal stigma that was associated with the community and therefore, he wanted to do this film.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s lip-lock scenes

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar share intimate scenes in the film. And right from the release of the trailer, Ayushmann and Jitendra’s kiss scene has been gaining attention. Also, when Ayushmann was asked about his kiss with Jitendra, he revealed that it is very different to kiss someone of the same sex. He also said that his idea was to normalise the kiss between the same sex and not to make it a topic of discussion.

