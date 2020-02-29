'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' A Step Ahead Of 'Bhoot' At The BO Post Week 1

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot were the two films that released on February 21, 2020. While Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan explored the love story of a homosexual couple, Bhoot was a horror film based on a true incident. So take a look at how both these films performed at the box office as the week comes to an end.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot were two of the highly anticipated films of the year. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role and the film was a sequel of the film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Bhoot starred Vicky Kaushal and the film marked Vicky’s first stint in the horror genre.

Both the films, as mentioned earlier, released on the same day. According to several reports, both Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s box office collection and Bhoot’s box-office collections are giving a tough fight to each other. According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan maintained its steady run at the box-office and collected ₹2.08 crores on Day 8 i.e. Friday, February 28, 2020. This brought the film’s total collections to ₹46.92 crores.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot, the horror film had a bad run in the first week. The film also received limited growth on the weekend. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected ₹1.02 crore on February 28, 2020, the film’s Day 8. Thus bringing the Bhoot’s box-office collection to a total of ₹25.20 crores.

According to Taran Adarsh, Week 2 is extremely crucial for Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot. But according to these numbers, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s box-office collection is at a much better level than Bhoot’s box-office box office collection. It will be interesting how well these movies perform in Week 2.

