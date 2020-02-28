The Debate
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Update: LGBTQ Film Inches Towards 50 Cr Mark

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' hit the screens on February 21. Check out Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's box office collection till now.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is creating headlines with its intriguing storyline about same-sex love. Khurrana's film has been receiving heaps of praises from the audience and critics alike. Moreover, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also saw a massive response from LGBTQ supporters. The movie received a warm welcome at the Box Office on its opening weekend. Read on to know Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection update.

 Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection day 7

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's previous update, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection was a total of Rs 42.22 crore. The movie collected Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day. However, the weekday total of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection slightly dipped down, managing to mint Rs 3.07 crore. 

Also Read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Box Office Collection Stays Steady At BO On Day 6 

But now according to the latest update, Ayushmann Khurrana's film has seen a rise in its collection, making Rs 2.62 crores on Thursday, gradually making a total of Rs 44.84 crores now. Many fans speculate that the movie's box office collection can shoot up over the weekend. Check out the latest tweet. 

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar & Ayushmann Khurrana's memorable dialogues from 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan'

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Her 'similar Cameos' In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' & 'Bhoot'

Only recently, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection success. Khurrana exclaimed that the entire team of the movie did not want a heavy dose story and focused more on it being it a family entertainer. The Dream Girl actor also said that hopefully, they have achieved what was planned. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Beats 'Baahubali' & 'Dangal' To Create New Box Office Record

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
