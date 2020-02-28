Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Update: LGBTQ Film Inches Towards 50 Cr Mark

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is creating headlines with its intriguing storyline about same-sex love. Khurrana's film has been receiving heaps of praises from the audience and critics alike. Moreover, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also saw a massive response from LGBTQ supporters. The movie received a warm welcome at the Box Office on its opening weekend. Read on to know Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection update.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection day 7

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's previous update, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection was a total of Rs 42.22 crore. The movie collected Rs 9.55 crore on its opening day. However, the weekday total of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection slightly dipped down, managing to mint Rs 3.07 crore.

But now according to the latest update, Ayushmann Khurrana's film has seen a rise in its collection, making Rs 2.62 crores on Thursday, gradually making a total of Rs 44.84 crores now. Many fans speculate that the movie's box office collection can shoot up over the weekend. Check out the latest tweet.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan fares below expectations in Week 1... Healthy weekend, slides downwards on weekdays... Weekend 2 pivotal... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr, Wed 2.62 cr, Thu 2.62 cr. Total: ₹ 44.84 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2020

Only recently, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection success. Khurrana exclaimed that the entire team of the movie did not want a heavy dose story and focused more on it being it a family entertainer. The Dream Girl actor also said that hopefully, they have achieved what was planned.

