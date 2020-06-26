'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Jitendra Kumar Speaks About Breaking Mental Health Stigma

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has triggered conversations on mental health across the nation and Bollywood celebrities are emphasising on the importance of ‘reaching out and being kind’ on social media. In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Bollywood actor Jitendra Kumar spoke about being affected by the late actor’s tragic demise and remarked that metal stress is a stigma that needs to be eliminated from society. Adding to the same, Jitendra mentioned that before the lockdown, people were running after fame, money and career and to prove ourselves in society, while since the lockdown, they have learned how to be good to themselves and appreciate the emotional investments of our loves ones.

Adding to the same, Kumar mentioned that family's support proves to be imperative when one deals with depression or anxiety. The actor also added that the COVID-19 lockdown has taught humanity how to slow down. Speaking about the Coronavirus situation in the country, Jitendra mentioned that we are all in this together and have to win over the outbreak collectively. Spilling some details about his future work commitments, Jitendra Kumar mentioned that he has been working on ideas and projects with people, which will be ready to start soon, once things get better.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted yesterday. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor's family first reached his Bandra residence and performed a puja there, after which they headed to the funeral ground.

Jitendra Kumar on the work front

in 2019, Jitendra Kumar worked with Ayushmann Khurrana in the much-acclaimed film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journey, as they fight for their rights in the society. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer marks Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's first venture in the genre. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan brings back the Badhaai Ho trio, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta once again onscreen. The actor was last seen in Chaman Bahaar, which is a story of a young man who lives in a small town in Central India and runs a paan shop. He experiences love for the first time when a family of a teenage girl shifts in the house across his shop.

