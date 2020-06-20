Jitendra Kumar Stresses On 'value Of Being Relatable As A Character' In 'Chaman Bahaar'

After grabbing the attention of everyone with his brilliant performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panchayat, Jitendra Kumar is back with another movie. Chaman Bahaar which stars him in the lead, released on the OTT platform yesterday, June 19. In an exclusive interview with Republicworld.com, the actor revealed being overwhelmed with the positive reviews coming his way for the movie.

Jitendra Kumar touched with the responses coming his way

Jitendra Kumar with the character of Billu from Chaman Bahaar managed to impress the critics too. A well-known film critic had even compared Jitendra to the veteran actor, Amol Palekar. The critic also said that she thought he was a more "saltier, prickly version" of Palekar. Adding to this, she also said that Jitendra was instantly relatable to his audience like Amol Palekar was in his movies.

In an exclusive quote, Jitendra Kumar said, "I am so grateful to everyone for liking my performance. I have always believed and stressed on the importance of being relatable as a character. Billu as a character is very close to my heart and I can’t express enough the joy I get when I see that he has been loved by so many people".

About Chaman Bahaar

Chaman Bahaar shows Jitendra Kumar playing the role of a paan wala called Billu. He opens his shop on a bleak landscape and hardly any customers come his way. The few that do arrive find themselves unable to get what they hope for because Billu always seems to be out of stock with his goods. He whiles away his day in the company of his two, good-for-nothing friends.

However, fortune smiles on Jitendra Kumar's in the form of a teenage girl. She and her family shift in the bungalow opposite Billu's paan shop. Soon the latter finds himself thronged with customers who wait at his shop all day long to catch a glimpse of the beauty, Rinku.

Although disinterested at first, Billu soon finds himself falling for the girl as well. But soon his love turns into obsession when he releases the long line of admirers he has to fight to get to the girl of his dreams. From chasing away customers, scarring his hand with her initials, carving their initials on a rock to daydreaming about her the entire day, Billu soon resorts to the typical road-side Romeo antics to try and win the love of his life.

Apart from Jitendra Kumar, Chaman Bahaar also casts Ritika Badiani, Alam Khan, Ashwani Kumar, Bhuvan Arora and Dherendra Kumar Tiwari. The movie has been written and directed by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann. Watch the trailer of the movie here:

