'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Actor Jitendra Kumar On Being Recognised By More People

Jitendra Kumar recently spoke to a leading daily about his latest Netflix special and how his journey has been so far. He spoke about how his reach and recognition improved after he starred in the commercial film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He also shed some light on a different perspective on the ongoing OTT vs theatre debate.

Jitendra Kumar on being known amongst the elderly

Jitendra Kumar has lately been busy promoting his latest Netflix original, Chaman Bahar. He revealed a few details on the character that he plays in a recent interaction with a piece of leading news daily. He said that his character runs a pan shop and the film traces the reality of one-sided love. He also said the story of the film is set in Chhattisgarh and they have catered to the local dialect and flavour of the place. When asked about the change that has come along, after starring in a commercial film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Jitendra Kumar said that earlier, 15 to 35-year-olds would be well versed with his work, since it was mostly on online streaming app YouTube. After Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, aunties, mothers, and uncles started recognizing and knowing him. He also revealed that such a reach helped him with his next piece Panchayat as well. The audience started referring to him as the guy who was seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He also revealed that on some days, he would receive long texts from his fans who resonated with the character.

Jitendra Kumar was also asked about his take on the OTT vs theatre debate which has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. He was of the belief that a few films have to be released in the theatres and that is not an experience to be replicated. He gave an example of the film Baahubali and how it would not be fair to watch such a film on a 13-inch screen. However, for a few other content-heavy films like Gone Kesh, OTT worked better even though the film did not do well at the time of its release. Jitendra Kumar also said that certain films like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are meant to be viewed by a community so they can hoot, laugh and cry together.

Image Courtesy: Jitendra Kumar Instagram

