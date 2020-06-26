Jitendra Kumar Shares A BTS Video Performing Stunt In 'Chaman Bahaar', Have A Look

Jitendra Kumar, who made quite an impact with his breakthrough performance in his debut Hindi movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is certainly having a successful 2020 on the professional front. After making waves in Bollywood, the digital star is making the netizens go gaga over his back-to-back movies and web-series releasing on different OTT platforms, during the lockdown. Netflix movie, Chaman Bahaar being the latest. The Panchayat actor recently took his Instagram to share a BTS video of himself performing a stunt while shooting for Chaman Bahaar. Take a look at the BTS video-

Jitendra Kumar Performing A Stunt In This BTS Video From 'Chaman Bahaar'

Jitendra Kumar recently took his Instagram to share this BTS video of himself performing a stunt for a song sequence in Chaman Bahaar. In this BTS video, Jitendra can be seen falling down from a height on a haystack. What's interesting, is the fact that Kumar is falling on his back, thus he takes a blind leap of faith, that means without even looking at the distance between him and the haystack kept on the ground.

The cameraperson captures this moment perfectly from a higher height than that of JK. Fortunately, the Kota Factory actor had a smooth landing and the director calling it a shot. While sharing this Jitendra Kumar's Instagram post, Jeetu Bhaiya also urged everyone not to try such stunts at home, and be safe. Dressed in casual T-shirt and tracks, Jitendra is living up to his role as a Paan Shop owner in this BTS video.

Chaman Bahaar is Jitendra Kumar's latest Netflix release. Helmed by director Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann, it is a drama film with an unusual storyline attached to it. Bankrolled by Yoodlee Films, the story plot of Chaman Bahaar revolves around the lives of Billu and Rinku, played by Jitendra Kumar and Ritika Badiani. Wherein post-Rinku's arrival in the neighbourhood, the business of Billu's paan shop starts blooming.

In the film, Rinku's admirers roam near her house to catch a glimpse of her. Thus, while waiting outside, they consume paan and other eatables from Billu's shop. Chaman Bahaar got mixed reviews from both fans and critics. However, this Jitendra Kumar's movie was certainly trending on Netflix last weekend, as it released on June 12, 2020. Apart from this, the Comedy Sketch actor was also in news for confirming about the second edition of his Amazon Originals series, Panchayat.

