Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Jitendra Kumar Thanks Gajraj Rao & Maarvi For His Smile

Bollywood News

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Jitendra Kumar has thanked Gajraj Rao and Maarvi Gagroo for his smile in an adorable post shared by him. Read on.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
shubh mangal zyada saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is currently being hailed by the audience and the critics for its massive success at the box office. The film was praised by fans and also appreciated for tastefully portraying a sensitive subject. The cast of the film themselves thanked the audience personally for the support they have shown for their film.

Jitendra Kumar thanks Gajraj Rao and Maarvi Gagroo

The primary leads Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar were praised particularly for their daring and unfiltered performance in the film. Recently Jitendra Kumar shared a picture of himself all smiles as he posed for the camera. In the caption, Jitendra thanked Gajraj Rao for teaching him to smile even when he is not feeling like it. He also thanked Maanvi Gagroo for getting his smile back to being subtle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jitendra Zyada Kumar (@jitendrak1) on

  • Source: Jitendra Kumar Instagram 

In the picture, Jitendra can be seen caught in a candid moment of joy as he tries to drink a beverage from his cup. In the second photo, he looks much more composed and ready for the camera. Jitendra sported a white long-sleeved t-shirt along with a pair of denim. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is currently performing well at the box office with no signs of slowing down.

The film earned an estimated of approximately over ₹9 crores on Friday. It saw a massive rise in the collections on Saturday by accumulating an approximate of over ₹11 crores. On Sunday, the collections increased once again by collecting ₹12 crores approximately.

 

