Bhoot: Part One Suffers A Dip, Faces Tough Competition From 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'

Bollywood News

Last Friday, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana's film (Bhoot: Part One & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) clashed at the ticketing counters. Here are the numbers

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhoot

Last Friday, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana's film (Bhoot: Part One & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) clashed at the ticketing counters. Khurrana's romantic comedy film had a good opening of Rs 9.5 crores at the Box Office considering it was a government holiday. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's horror-genre Bhoot: Part One also opened with a total of Rs. 5 crores. As per film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the horror film showed a dip on Day 4 suggesting that the Vicky Kaushal starrer might struggle in the upcoming days.

READ:  Vicky Kaushal Has Had A Great Career So Far, Take A Look At The Actor's Career Graph 

Bhoot: Part One Box Office 

Meanwhile, the Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar starrer, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, released alongside the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and has been leaked online for free by websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz. The film is facing tough competition from Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and its leak might further affect the Box Office collection of the movie. Here's how much the film made during the weekend- 

READ: When Vicky Kaushal Was Seen With B'town Beauties, Apart From Films

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror movie which theatrically released on February 21, 2020. The movies stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the movie is jointly produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Apoorva Mehta. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a real-life incident that took place in Mumbai. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a couple on an abandoned ship. 

READ: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Gets A New Promo Clip | WATCH

READ: Vicky Kaushal Is 'shivering', And It Is Not Because Of Bhoot's Haunted Ship

 

 

