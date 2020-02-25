Bhoot: Part One Suffers A Dip, Faces Tough Competition From 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'

Last Friday, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana's film (Bhoot: Part One & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) clashed at the ticketing counters. Khurrana's romantic comedy film had a good opening of Rs 9.5 crores at the Box Office considering it was a government holiday. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's horror-genre Bhoot: Part One also opened with a total of Rs. 5 crores. As per film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the horror film showed a dip on Day 4 suggesting that the Vicky Kaushal starrer might struggle in the upcoming days.

Bhoot: Part One Box Office

#Bhoot dips on Day 4... Trending wasn’t strong enough over the weekend and the drop on Day 4 indicates rough journey on remaining weekdays, unless metros stabilise/stay steady... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 18.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the Vicky Kaushal-Bhumi Pednekar starrer, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, released alongside the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and has been leaked online for free by websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz. The film is facing tough competition from Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and its leak might further affect the Box Office collection of the movie. Here's how much the film made during the weekend-

#Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror movie which theatrically released on February 21, 2020. The movies stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the movie is jointly produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Apoorva Mehta. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is based on a real-life incident that took place in Mumbai. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a couple on an abandoned ship.

