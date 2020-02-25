'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Beats 'Chhapaak' & 'Love Aaj Kal' In Monday BO Collections

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan reportedly managed to rake in big numbers in its first weekend at the box office. The film earned a total of ₹32.66 crores in its first weekend making it Ayushmann Khurrana's fourth-highest opening film. But, the film has managed to stay afloat also during its first Monday as it collected ₹3.87 on its fourth day. Though this number is marginally smaller to the film's opening weekend collections, it has managed to go past various releases of recent time.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan fourth day collections

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan declines on Day 4... Substantial drop beyond metros... Needs to maintain on remaining weekdays to stay afloat... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 36.53 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2020

Though the film has experienced a massive drop on its first weekday, it still managed to cross major releases like Love Aaj Kal, Chhapaak and Panga. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal experienced one of the biggest drops in Monday collections as it earned an abysmal ₹2.75 crores. Chhapaak, on the other hand, had also earned ₹2.35 crores on its first Monday.

Though the post-weekend drop is evidently huge, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is only behind a few other films in Monday collections. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan recorded the fourth-highest Monday after only Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Street Dancer 3D and Malang which earned ₹13.75, ₹4.65 & ₹4.04 crores on their first Monday respectively. As Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is continuing its smooth run at the box office, it is expected to rake in big numbers through the week.

Image courtesy - Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone and Karik Aaryan Instagram

