Kavita Kaushik, Abigail Pande, And Other TV Actors Who Are Also Yoga Experts

Yoga and meditation are two activities that not only help you stay fit physically but also make you mentally strong. If practised regularly, yoga also has the potential to turn your life around. Celebrities have to stay fit in order to live a healthy life and many of them have moved to yoga for a healthy living. Get to know about these TV stars who are yoga experts and promote a healthy lifestyle.

TV stars who are also Yoga experts

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik was popular for the role of a cop in the Tv show FIR. Soon after the serial went off the air, the actor seemed to disappear. But, these days the actor is becoming viral on the internet for the pictures she shares while doing a yoga pose. Kavita Kaushik started practising yoga a few months ago and is not a yogini or a yoga expert.

Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia is a popular actor from the Tv show Kkusum and Lagi Tujhse Lagan. The actor was seen in other popular TV shows too but, the diva is more famous for her yoga asanas at the beach. Apart from yoga, the actor also has a pole erected right inside her house and even practices pole fitness.

Abigail Pande

Abigail Pande got her first television break after she featured in the teen series Humse Hain Life. The actor was seen playing many roles in other television serials too. Abigail Pande is friends with Aashka Goradia and the duo even practice yoga together.

