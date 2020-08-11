Today’s News: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Updates, Team Kangana Slams Kubbra Sait & More

Today was an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of July 11, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Sushant Singh Rajput case updates and Team Kangana’s reaction to Kubbra Sait for advocating support to the Suspend Team Kangana campaign.

Daily Entertainment Recap:

Producer Ramesh Taurani says he called Sushant Singh Rajput before his death:

As of today, producer Ramesh Taurani took to Instagram to state that he spoke with Sushant a day before his death. His caption stated, “Our call was brief for approximately 15 minutes and he liked the idea and we were in preliminary talks”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: 'Can't Deduce Feelings On-call': Ramesh Taurani Who Spoke To Sushant Day Before His Death

Complaint registered against 5 Bihar cops in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

As of today, Mumbai Police has registered a complaint against 5 Bihar cops in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The complaint accuses the Bihar Police of carrying out illegal investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Further, according to the complaint a ‘Zero FIR’ should have been transferred to the Mumbai police. Further, the complaint stated that the Bihar Police had taken the move without authority. It also termed the move as ‘reprehensible’.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Complaint Against 5 Bihar Cops For 'maligning Maharashtra'

Advocate Shyam Divan claims that Rhea Chakraborty loved Sushant Singh Rajput:

Advocate Shyam Divan who serves as Rhea Chakraborty’s representative has told the Supreme Court that the actress was in love with Sushant Singh Rajput. Further, she also said that Rhea was experienced trauma after Rajput died. Advocate Shyam Divan also stated that Sushant’s father did not like Rhea Chakraborty.

ALSO READ: 'Rhea Loved Sushant, In Trauma Now; Entitled To Fair Probe': Her Counsel To Supreme Court

Kangana’s Twitter account slams Kubbra Sait for supporting the 'Suspend Team Kangana' hashtag:

The hashtag, ‘Suspend Team Kangana' has been greatly trending on social media. Recently, Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait advocated support for the hashtag. Kubbra was slammed by Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account. Further, Kubbra was asked why she was campaigning against Kangana Ranaut’s freedom of speech. You can check out Team Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here.

Dear ⁦@KubbraSait⁩ you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few ? pic.twitter.com/SpWPkvUfqC — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Claps Back At Kubbra Sait Who Showed Support To Suspend Her Twitter Handle

Ankita Lokhande shares post of two new family members:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her two new family members. She captioned the post as, “Our family rejoices - a new life’s begun, Our circle is richer with the birth of these TWINS ❤️. WELCOME Abeer and Abeera”. You can check out the Instagram post here.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Shares A Happy Picture With Two New Members Of Her Family; See Here

Promo Image Source: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.