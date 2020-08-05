Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Reacts As Case Gets Transferred To CBI

In a major breakthrough in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Centre recently accepted Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government’s request to transfer the actor's case from Mumbai Police to the CBI. Responding to the development, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle and wrote: “CBI it is!!! #JusticeForSushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR #CBIenquiry”. Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s tweet:

Court's verdict

A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard the transfer petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, seeking to transfer FIR registered in Patna against her in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to Mumbai.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request. In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record and declined to offer protection to Rhea Chakraborty following a request from her lawyer. The matter will be taken up for hearing again next week.

Shweta pens a note to PM

This comes after Shweta Singh Kirti penned an open letter to PM Narendra Modi, requesting an ‘urgent scan of the whole case’. Taking to Twitter, Shweta mentioned that she believes in India’s judicial system & expects justice at any cost. Take a look at her open letter:

I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate pic.twitter.com/dcDP6JQV8N — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 1, 2020

On Tuesday, August 4, BJP leader and lawyer Ajay Agrawal and a Mumbai-based law student Dwivendra Devtadeen Dubey filed different PILs in the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

'Justice for Sushant' became a national outcry after his father lodged an FIR in Rajiv Nagar Police station of Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Besides Rhea, five other people have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

Rhea was interrogated by the Mumbai Police almost a month ago for nearly 11 hours in the case. After Sushant Singh Rajput's family approached Bihar Police on Monday, the state sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the actor's death case.

Sushant's Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14, by hanging. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after finding the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that.

