Sahil Vaid on Sushant's death: 'People are asking for CBI inquiry, I want to know truth'

Actor Sahil Vaid who recently shared screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara as JP sat down for an exclusive chat with Republicworld and expressed his views on the ongoing investigation around the death of the actor. Sahil who believes he is not that well versed with technical aspects of the law is curious to know the reason behind the sudden demise of the actor. Sahil who has spent memorable moments with the actor also spoke about the anger that people have in them which is being vented out frequently on social media.

Sahil Vaid's views on ongoing probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sahil Vaid said that he is curious to know the reason that made his co-star take his life. The actor also admitted that working with Sushant never made him realize the kind of mental illness or troubles that he was facing in life. Elucidating upon the same, Sahil said, “Commenting on the law is not right because I am not an expert. But there is this insatiable curiosity that I have about what would have happened. So if with proof we can find out what was going on and what happened, I will be happy. It will give me some closure about the whole situation. People are asking for a CBI inquiry. I don’t know what the technicalities are or which case gets recommended to the CBI and how it happens. I want to find the truth. I don’t care who finds it, I don’t care if the best detective is hired to find out what might have happened to Sushant, what his state of mind could be. All I knew Sushant was a happy man.”

Sahil also shared an anecdote about Sushant who helped him purchase a sports bike and promised to be the first one to go on a long ride with him. Sharing his emotions with a heavy heart on the same, the 33-year-old actor said, “He made me buy a sports bike. I am not that rich guy, all the money I have were my savings from acting. One day Sushnat just came up to me and said ‘just do what you have thought of.’ He knew I always dreamt of a sports bike all through my childhood and he told me to go buy one. Later, he promised to be the first one to go on a ride with me.”

Adding, further, the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor said, “If someone asked me whether he was depressed or going through mental trauma, to which I would say No because he was someone who would talk to you as if tomorrow is a great day. Someone who had dreams, who would write it down on a piece of paper, share it on social media. If someone would read his dream list, there are kinds of stuff that he was planning which showed how positive he was. There are a lot of questions regarding his death in my heart and mind. I would want the answers just like anybody else.”

Sahil also commented upon the anger and displeasure among Sushant’s fans to seek vengeance for his death. The actor mentioned the conspiracy theories that are being put forward by his fans, highlighting some of the biggies of Bollywood. Keeping his fingers crossed for the investigation, Sahil shared that he will be heartbroken to find if any conspiracy theory turns out to be true. “I would also understand, it's not my job to take law in my hand and start beating people for answers like in films. It happens in movies, not in real life. And if any part of the conspiracy theories turns out to be true, I will really be heartbroken because for now, I am thinking that these theories come out of the love that people have for Sushant. His fans are just citing some way to seek revenge for Sushant and they want to blame somebody for it. I can understand why this is happening," he said

Concluding his statement, Sahil said, "I do not appreciate this because I am here and I have worked with him. I see so many conspiracy theories on YouTube, social media, and it kind of breaks my heart. One cannot just keep posting their opinion on social media all the time. And when you don’t write anything, then people will raise their voice against it.”



