Mumbai Police Has Gone Rogue; I'd Told CM Nitish To Go For CBI Inquiry: Subramanian Swamy

After sources said that Sushant Singh Rajput's family is likely to request Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to hand over the case of the late Bollywood actor to the CBI, BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that he had told Bihar Chief Minister that he should ask for a probe by the central agency since Mumbai Police on this issue has "gone rogue"

'Nitish has no objection'

"Today there are reports that Nitish may indeed go for CBI inquiry," Subramanian Swamy said on Twitter.

I had said to CM Nitish Kumar that he should ask for a CBI inquiry since Mumbai Police on this issue has gone rogue. Today there are reports that Nitish may indeed go for CBI inquiry — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 4, 2020

On July 29, the Rajya Sabha MP informed that he spoke on phone to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. "I praised Patna Police & free hand he has given for the thorough investigation and the FIR. Since now there are two probes, I will initiate for a CBI probe. He said he (Nitish) has no objection but wants justice done for Sushant and culprits caught," Dr Swamy had said.

READ | Subramanian Swamy claims stunning reason why Mumbai Police hasn't filed Sushant case FIR

The demand for a CBI investigation into the late Bollywood actor's death has been growing continuously. Sushant's family's request to Bihar CM for a CBI probe comes a day after Sushant's father released a video statement, claiming that the Mumbai Police did not take action after informing them on February 25 of the late actor’s life being in danger.

READ | Subramanian Swamy demands ED, CBI probe into assets of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Earlier, Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said that if the late actor's father wants a CBI investigation, then there is no reason why it should be blocked. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Jha said that the Bihar government will assist the late actor's family if they are keen for a CBI investigation.

READ | Subramanian Swamy slams Sushant's alleged therapist's disclosure; concurs with his family

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

READ | Subramanian Swamy slams 'freelancers running prematurely' as SC dismisses Sushant-CBI PIL