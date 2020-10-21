Shweta Singh Kirti Urges Sushant's Fans To Feed The Hungry With #Justice4SSR In Hearts

It has been more than four months since the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput yet millions of his fans from all across the globe have maintained unity raising their voice seeking justice for the late actor. The actor's family has been instrumental in their search for the reasons behind his death ever since his father filed an FIR at Patna. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the US, has received tremendous support on social media from his fans in facilitating campaigns in the late actor's honour.

While cherishing the efforts of Sushant's fans, Shweta Singh Kirti has also been actively encouraging and promoting the various events organised to show support in their collective fight for justice in the late actor's death case. On Wednesday, she took to social media and urged Sushant's fans to distribute food to the needy people and animals around them with #Justice4SSR in their hearts.

Read | Shweta Singh Kirti thanks Sushant's fans in Sri Lanka for standing united for justice

Sushant's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti, based in the US, had been keeping track of every update on the development of the death case which took the nation by the storm in the past 4 months. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had been active on social media in acknowledging and sharing updates from all over the globe where Sushant's fans have shown their support in the campaign for justice. Sushant’s fans have been undertaking numerous initiatives, many of them based on his ‘50 dreams’ list, over the last few weeks.

Read | Shweta Singh Kirti says 'won't breakdown', shares glimpses of #SushantEarthDay

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

Read | Sushant's sister Shweta deletes her Twitter & Instagram accounts amid fight for justice

Not only the CBI but also the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been probing the actor's finances and an alleged drug angle respectively. The latter even arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for a month on charges of purchasing and administering illegal drugs to the late actor.

Read | Sushant's sister Shweta makes request to 'warriors', showers love on 'Josh E Jahan' video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.