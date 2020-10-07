Shweta Singh Kirti Says 'won't Breakdown', Shares Glimpses Of #SushantEarthDay

The spirit of Sushant Singh Rajput fans has been unaffected amid numerous hurdles in their battle for justice. Despite support for prime accused Rhea Chakraborty or the suicide theory being propagated again with Dr Sudhir Gupta’s claims, the ‘SSRians’ have continued to stay united and raised their voice. This was showcased by the lead ‘warrior’, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who asserted that they were not going to ‘break down’ in their battle.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta’s strong message

Sushant’s fans have been undertaking numerous initiatives, many of them based on his ‘50 dreams’ list, over the last few weeks. One of the recent initiatives had been the #SushantEarthDay, where they turned out their lights and lit candles and diyas for the Chhichhore star.

“More than 3 lakh people have shown their support by switching off electricity and lighting candles and diyas,” read a message in the video shared by Shweta.

She wrote,“Tough Times dont last, but Tough people do”(sic). She asserted that they were all ‘strong’ and ‘powerful’, and that they just needed to ‘believe’ in their own strength.

Shweta also tweeted that staying strong was an ‘art’ and an ‘unfailing promise’ to themselves that whatever hurdles were brought to them, they will ‘never ever breakdown.’ She used the hashtag ‘’SSR Warriors Roar 4 Justice’ as well.

SSR case in spotlight

Shweta’s message came amid the turn of events in her brother’s case, with an ‘unoffiical leak’ by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic panel head Dr Sudhir Gupta. After claiming that the team had ‘concluded it was a suicide’, his statement had been exposed by Republic TV. In his August 22 tape with the channel, he had stated that the crime scene had been ‘forensically unsuitable for evidences’, thus raising questions over the recent ‘suicide theory.’

Shweta had also expressed her displeasure over the flip flop of Dr Sudhir Gupta as well in reaction to Republic TV’s expose and sought an explanation over the U-turn.

