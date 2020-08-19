'Whole World's Become Our Family': Sushant's Sister Shweta's Message To Arnab Post Order

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta expressed gratitude to her 'extended family' for the relentless and tough fight to seek a CBI probe in the death case of the late actor, in a message to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, pronounced a verdict signalling a go-ahead for the CBI to take over the investigation in Sushant's death probe. Further, it also directed the Maharashtra police to cooperate with the cental agency teams in the probe while also pointing out that the Bihar government was competent to recommend the probe to the CBI.

Hailing the efforts of the SSR warriors, Shweta Singh Kirti said that the judgement marks the first step towards victory in the case. Earlier she had expressed her full faith in CBI and call this verdict of the apex court as 'a step towards truth'.

Shweta thanks Arnab & team

"Arnab, I really want to thank you and our extended family for putting up such a tough and relentless fight. It is our first step towards victory but nonetheless a major one. I salute you and the whole team for fighting for justice for Sushant and making us feel like we were not alone. The whole world has become our family and the deep emotional connection we feel towards the warriors of sushant is indescribable... heartfelt thanks once again!"

Shweta's tweets after SC's order

Sushant's sister has hailed the order, while the family will issue a statement at 3:30 pm:

There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Supreme Court's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave its nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that the Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

