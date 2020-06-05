'Masaan' Actor Shweta Tripathi Urges All To Ditch Sanitary Napkins,bats For Menstrual Cups

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Shweta Tripathi spoke to a publication wherein she mentioned about the one change that she has inculcated in her life that will benefit the environment in its own way. Shweta Tripathi made a strong statement on World Environment Day wherein she said that everyone expects others to take initiatives to save the planet, but they have to realize that they themselves have to step up and try to benefit the environment on their own way. Shweta Tripathi then went on to say that the one-step she has taken from her side to aid the environment is that she has started using a menstrual cup.

Shweta Tripathi urged everyone to switch to menstrual cups instead of sanitary pads on World Environment Day

Shweta Tripathi spoke further on this saying that according to her, the material that goes into making sanitary pads can be harmful to the environment. On the occasion of World Environment Day, Shweta Tripathi also said that sadly many people are unaware of this fact. Shweta Tripathi not only urged everyone to adapt to menstrual cups instead of sanitary pads on World Environment Day, but also said that one should take steps like these to try to save Mother Nature on their part.

Shweta Tripathi spoke about missing her family who is in Delhi

Shweta Tripathi is currently practicing social distancing with her husband Chaitanya Sharma amidst the lockdown. The Masaan actor has not been able to visit her family in Delhi for a long time ever since the lockdown has been announced. To this, she said that she has realized that it is very important to connect with your family. She further revealed that she misses them terribly.

The Trip actor went on to say that she cannot wait to see them once the lockdown ends. She also admitted that earlier she would rarely visit her family in Delhi. But ever since the lockdown, she has realized the importance of this and said that she will make sure to visit her family in Delhi once in every three months to spend some time with her parents as well as relatives.

