World Environment Day: Kalki Koechlin Urges Fans To Take Care Of Water Bodies; See Post

World Environment Day is being celebrated in all the countries of the world on June 5. Actor Kalki Koechlin also took to her Instagram to share a message on this occasion with her fans. Her message, loud and clear, was about the water bodies on the Earth and their care and preservation.

Kalki Koechlin's call for care

Kalki Koechlin's Instagram shows a picture of her walking at the edge of a water body. She can be seen wearing a white bikini top with a light pink cloth wrapped around her waist. In the caption of the post, Kalki asked her fans and followers to remember to take care of the water bodies on Earth. Using hashtags, she shared World Environment Day and also added that she is an earth lover. She also shared that one must go chasing waterfalls and that everyone is connected to each other. Here is the picture shared by Kalki Koechlin:

Kalki Koechlin has always been very vocal about her concerns related to climate change and preservation of the environment. She has advocated about using environmentally conscious fashion and also stressed how it can make the world a better place.

In an interview with a leading daily, Kalki had shared that in the place she grew up, Auroville, they had the basic ethic of buying products that were sustainable and eco-friendly. This also included clothes that were organic. She talked about how most of the clothes that she owns are organic.

She stressed that organic products for the household can prove to be less harmful. They will also make a huge difference in being environmental-conscious.

About World Environment Day

World Environment Day falls on Friday, June 5, 2020. It is celebrated on June 5 every year and is not a public holiday. The day is celebrated rather like an appreciation day and it is run by the United Nations. The day is celebrated in order to bring forward the importance of sustenance and taking care of the environment. It also brings forward some important ecological issues.

The members of society from various NGOs, governments, networks, people, good cause, associations, and VIPs, come together to talk about the issues of the environment. Each nation is given responsibility every year to host World Environment Day. While it was India's turn this year, the coronavirus lockdown has led to the cancellation of programmes that were dedicated to its observance and celebration.

