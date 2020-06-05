World Environment Day: Poet Abhay K To Speak On 'Protecting Environment Through Poetry'

Indian poet and diplomat Abhay K, who penned an anthem for planet Earth has been invited by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts to deliver a lecture on 'Protecting Environment through Poetry' on the occasion of the World Environment Day.

Earth Anthem, which was launched on the occasion of the World Environment Day in 2013, has been translated into over fifty languages. The anthem is used widely to celebrate World Environment Day and Earth Day.

Recently, the United Nations celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of Earth Day with Earth Anthem and used it for teaching Global Citizenship. The music has been composed by Dr L Subramaniam and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy.

PM Modi extends greetings on World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people and reiterated his pledge to preserve the rich biodiversity of our planet. Sharing a message from an earlier Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi acknowledged that the nationwide lockdown has helped in reviving animals and birds that were earlier hard to sight.

The Prime Minister encouraged people to renew their bond with nature by planting trees, saving water, and looking after animals and birds.

“Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations,” he said on Twitter.

'Celebrating biodiversity'

The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is 'celebrating biodiversity' -- a concern that is both urgent and existential. According to the United Nation organization, the theme was selected due to the "Recent events, from bushfires in Brazil, the United States, and Australia to locust infestations across East Africa - and now, a global disease pandemic - demonstrate the interdependence of humans and the webs of life, in which they exist."

The theme is being hosted by Colombia in partnership with Germany. Colombia holds 10 percent of the planet's biodiversity. As part of the Amazon rain forest, Colombia ranks first in bird and orchid species diversity and second in plants, butterflies, freshwater fish, and amphibians.

