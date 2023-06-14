Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda Enjoy Movie Date Amid Dating Rumours

Why you're reading this: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have been generating a lot of buzz with their rumoured relationship. Now, a video of the duo is doing the rounds in which they are seen going on a movie date in Mumbai. Navya is the granddaughter of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

What sparked the rumours?

Last year in April, Navya Naveli Nanda shared candid images of herself on her Instagram handle. The entrepreneur was seen in a white T-shirt and blue bottoms, paired with sneakers. Soon after she shared the post, Siddhant commented with a smiling emoticon. To this, Navya replied by leaving a sunshine emoticon. Their Instagram banter immediately grabbed netizens' attention, and soon rumours about them dating started doing the rounds.

Thereafter, Siddhant has been frequently commenting on Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram posts. These days the duo are often spotted hanging out together.

A few days ago, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted exiting the airport premises together in Mumbai. Reportedly, they were returning from their Goa trip. They were snapped donning matching white T-shirts.

Who's saying what

A video was posted on social media in which the rumoured couple can be seen walking into a multiplex in Mumbai. Soon after the video was posted, netizens flooded the comment section. A user commented, "They are dating hmmm nice." Others dropped heart emoticons.

What the duo have been up to on the work front

Navya Naveli, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is an entrepreneur and co-founder of Aara Health. She has also founded an NGO named Project Naveli. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi is an actor who made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Next, he will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.