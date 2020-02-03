Siddhant Chaturvedi's Upcoming Movies That You Must Check Out

Since his acting debut in a Prime Video web series Inside Edge in 2017, Siddhanth Chaturvedi has come a long way. The Gully Boy actor won the hearts of Indian as well as international audiences. His role of MC Sher shaped his path in the Indian film industry.

Also, the dynamic Ranveer Singh brought to the table helped him learn about the industry. Siddhanth Chaturvedi has impressed the audience with his MC Sher, a character who comes from a struggling background but has a heart of gold. Let’s take a look at what projects the actor is currently working on:

Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming projects

Siddhant also said that he is set to collaborate again with Excel Entertainment, who launched him in Gully Boy, for a film. "I have two films in my hand. One is an action film, (where I will be) trained in taekwondo. Another one is a proper comedy film," the actor told PTI. He is doing a film with Excel, he said. But it is not his next film. The film with them is huge. It is a lead role, Siddhant added.

The actor said that he wants to prove himself in a lead role and that script has to be bang on, so he’s taking time to choose the right one. The actor believes every film is your first film, and that he has yet to prove himself. Gully Boy was a massive hit among the Indian as well as the international audience for its rap scene. Mainly, Mumbai’s rap scene is portrayed in the movie and it is loosely based on the lives of the rap icons Divine and Naezy. Now, Siddhant has said that Zoya is looking forward to a sequel, mainly because of the huge pop scene in Delhi.

The actor will be potentially seen working with numerous production houses like Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions, and Excel Entertainment. Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled flick alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

