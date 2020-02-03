Bear Grylls: Lesser-known Facts About This Man Vs Wild TV Host

Bear Grylls is a famous TV celebrity who rose to fame with his iconic show Man vs Wild that airs on the Discovery Channel. The brave Britisher is an ex-military man who saw an increase in popularity in India after he aired an episode with Narendra Modi. Check out some interesting facts about the world-renowned adventurer and survival expert that you may have never heard of.

Bear Grylls facts

Bear Grylls was nicknamed as Bear by his elder sister. His real name is Edward Michael Grylls.

He is given the title of OBE that refers to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Bear Grylls learnt climbing and sailing at a very young age from his father who was a former Royal Marines Commando.

At the age of 18, Bear learnt martial arts and was even awarded his second Dan black belt in Shotokan Karate at such a young age. He was the youngest kid in the U.K. to have received this honour.

Bear Grylls started serving as a Trooper in the 21st Regiment of SAS as a part of the UK Special Forces Reserve for three years.

Bear had a horrifying incident after having a freakish freefall from a parachute in South Africa. This accident broke his spine at three places which made the doctors believe that he would never be able to walk again.

Grylls climbed the 22,000ft 'unclimbable' Edmund Hillary peak soon after completing his rehab sessions following the parachute incident.

Bear Grylls was awarded the Guinness World Record to be the youngest Brit to scale Mt. Everest at the age of 23.

Grylls was awarded an honorary commission with the Royal Navy after serving as a Lieutenant-Commander. He was later awarded the honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank in the Royal Marine Commandos.

He was appointed as the youngest-ever Chief Scout of the U.K. Scout Association. His appointment as the Chief Scout extended till 2020 to make him the longest-serving Chief Scout. He was later announced as the first-ever Chief Ambassador to World Scouting by the WOSM.

Man vs Wild

After shooting an episode of Man vs Wild with Narendra Modi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, Bear Grylls is reportedly set to air more episodes with Indian celebrities. These celebrities are rumoured to be Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar.

Source: Official Bear Grylls website

