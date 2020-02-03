Jojo Rabbit And Other Movies To Binge-watch If You Are A Fan Of Satires

A movie falls under the satire genre when it comprises literature, graphic and performing arts. In these types of movies vices, follies, abuses, and shortcomings are held up to ridicule, mostly to make individuals, corporations, government or society feel shame on themselves in order to improve.



If we talk about satire movies, Taika Waititi has one more time rocked it with Jojo Rabbit. This film showcases his unique directorial and writing talents. The other recent work of him is a more sensitive topic for Nazi German people, but the movie is only a single one in the line of comedy to satirize the hate groups and tyrannical government. Jojo Rabbit was a satirical comedy flick appreciated by a large number of people, and if you like this movie, here are some other satirical genre movies for you to binge-watch.

Also read | 3 Satirical Television Comedy Shows You Have To Check Out

Satire movies to watch, if you liked Jojo Rabbit

The Great Dictator (1920)

Charlie Chaplin, who has been a well-known filmmaker of all time, has made a number of satirical movies. The Great Dictator movie was made when the United States entered the war. Audiences saw Chaplin in the performance of both a Jewish barber and an analog of Adolf Hitler. The movie's reliable anti-hate message and criticism of fascism made the movie a hit at that time. However, Charlie Chaplin later stated that he would not make this movie if he would know the factual outrages the government was committing before and during World War II.

Also read | Did Iceland Declare 'All Religions Are Mental Disorders'? Satirical News Stirs Controversy

Dr. Strangelove (1964)

Dr. Strangelove was initially meant to be a gripping drama, but Stanley Kubrick in time realized a crazy comedy genre would be a more effective way to convey the message. The subject of the movie was to deliver the ridiculousness behind Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union. The movie also jokes about the dangerous and irrational fears spread by certain politicians. Though the Cold War has passed long back, then to the film remains as touching and entertaining as ever.

Also read | Bala Movie: A New Bollywood Satirical Comedy About Balding

The Day Shall Come (2019)

The Day Shall Come was a movie from the renowned British satirist Chris Morris. This movie follows a leader of a small commune who is groomed and entrapped by the FBI into committing an act of terrorism. As this movie is not entirely or directly based on a real story, it is encouraged by the operations of the Bureau has done in a similar manner. To make themselves look good as agents, the authorities working for the FBI had made the protagonist showcased as if he is in the centre of planning a big and huge scale terrorist attack, while he is eventually none the wiser and is of a questionable mental state.

Also read | Royal Family To Get Animated Treatment By HBO Max Based On A Satirical Insta Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.