Siddhant Chaturvedi Talks About 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', Hopes To Resume Shooting By August

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently revealed that he hoped to resume work on the sequel film Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the month of August. The actor recently revealed a few details on the last leg of the film which will now be shot at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The film has been creating quite some anticipation amongst the audience as the first instalment of the film, which released in 2005, had received great responses from the fans and critics alike.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 shoot details

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently revealed that his upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is expected to resume shoot in August. In a recent interaction with a leading daily, the actor spoke about the last leg of the film and how they will be going about it. He said that they will hopefully resume work by August. The Abu Dhabi schedule was the most important one as the most crucial sequences had to be shot.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also said that close to 10-15 days’ shoot is remaining which will be done in the upcoming days. He also reassured that the makers will take all necessary precautions before they go ahead with the shooting. Siddhant Chaturvedi also revealed that producers have decided to conduct the last leg of Bunty Aur Babli 2 at Yash Raj Studios, keeping in mind the safety of the cast and crew who will be at work. A dance number with all four lead actors, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan, is expected to be shot during this period.

Read Siddhant Chaturvedi Speaks About His Admiration For Deepika Padukone's Dedication To Work

Also read Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khattar Reveal 'Phone Bhoot's' First Look

About Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a romantic comedy film which is expected to release in 2020. The plot of this film revolves around Bunty and Babli who are forced to retire as an unknown pair has taken over their work. The film is being directed by Varun V Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars actors like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is expected to work well with the audience as the concept was previously successful.

Read Katrina Kaif, Siddhant & Ishaan Unveil 'Phone Bhoot' BTS Moments; See Pic

Also read Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Shirtless Picture With Poignant Anecdote About Talent

Image Courtesy: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.