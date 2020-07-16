Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Shirtless Picture With Poignant Anecdote About Talent

Ever since the nation went into lockdown, Siddhant Chaturvedi has been sharing his quarantine shenanigans on social media platforms and the actor recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle with a poignant anecdote. As seen in the picture shared, Siddhant Chaturvedi has gone shirtless and can be seen smiling shyly away from the camera, donning a pair of denim trousers. Take a look:

With the picture shared, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote: '"Mr.Chaturvedi, Stand up! and please share the Joke.” -Talent kab Dikhaana hai Wo Bhi Ek Talent Hota hai'. The actor cited the quote to his 'My Notes' session on Instagram. Soon after the picture was posted, fans, in large numbers, suggested that the actor should have become a poet. Bollywood celebrity, Kunal Kapoor, too, chimed in the comment section and showered love on the picture. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture and the quote:

Siddhant recently made it to the news when he celebrated the 3-year anniversary of his much-acclaimed show, Inside Edge. The actor shared several BTS pictures from the sets of the show and reminisced his days working on the project.

In the caption, Siddhant shared that the show will always have a special place in his heart and called it a 'game-changer' sports drama. Starring Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani and Siddhant in the leading roles, Inside Edge is a story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League, which is set in a landscape of conflicting interests. Helmed by Karan Anshuman, the show also stars Sayani Gupta, Vivek Oberoi and Manu Rishi Chadha in prominent roles. Take a look:

What's next for Siddhant?

Siddhant is currently gearing up for the release of his next with Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Shakun Batra, the upcoming film is expected to release in 2021. Reportedly, the shooting of the film is put on a halt, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Meanwhile, Chaturvedi will be also seen along with debutante Sharvari Wagh, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in the much-anticipated sequel of the hit film, Bunty Aur Babli. Helmed by Varun Sharma, the story of the movie revolves around the lives of Bunty and Babli, who are forced out of retirement after a spate of robberies with their trademark sigil start appearing across India.

